Very chilly weekend

James Wieland's 11 p.m. WPTV forecast
Posted at 4:37 AM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 04:37:38-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The much-anticipated cold front has arrived and it'll be chilly through the entire weekend.

The windy weather will make it feel even colder out there today but diminishing winds tomorrow will take the edge off a bit.

We'll be back to normal by Monday and next week looks normal to slightly above normal as far as temperatures go.

There's no rain in sight through midweek with possible showers appearing by later next week.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of the area through 9AM this morning, bundle up as it feels like the lower 30s this morning.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland Palm Beach County from 1AM-8AM Sunday, protect your plants and tender vegetation.

Small Craft Advisory is in effect through Sunday, rough boating conditions likely.

TODAY: Sunny, windy, chilly. Highs: Near 60 Winds: NW 20-25

TONIGHT: Clear, very cold. Not as windy. Lows 35-40

TOMORROW: Sunny, still chilly. Highs: Mid 60s Winds: NNW 10

