Unsettled weather with some storms throughout week

Posted at 5:57 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 05:57:04-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, mild and breezy with temperatures in the low-mid 70s towards the coast and upper 60s inland. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s, staying breezy and some afternoon inland showers possible, then tracking towards the Treasure Coast later this evening.

Tomorrow, showers possible with a few storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday-Thursday, highs in the mid-80s, pm showers and some storms.

Friday, warm and breezy with highs topping out in the mid-80s with some afternoon showers.

Saturday, highs in the mid-80s, scattered showers and a couple storms possible with a cold front pushing in.

Sunday, cooler and drier. Morning temperatures down to the 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.

