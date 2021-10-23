Watch
Unsettled weather will continue

Posted at 7:10 AM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 07:11:19-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Unsettled weather will continue for Saturday with scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

While it won't be a washout - some of the storms could be strong with the potential of localized flooding.

Otherwise it's a warm and muggy weekend with ample cloud coverage.

Saturday, highs in the mid to upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds with intermittent showers and storms.

Sunday, some spotty showers in the morning, then rain picking up later in the day. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday, unsettled weather continues with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Highs in the mid-80s.

Dry air returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Tropics are quiet.

