WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Unsettled weather to start the week. Low pressure will move over the state from the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, bringing the chance for some strong storms. It will drag a cold front down Tuesday night, with colder air following for a couple days. A reinforcing front will keep temps from getting too warm over the holiday weekend.

Some patchy fog around this morning. Fog will dissipate mid morning and skies will be partly sunny. A few showers or storms today. Warm with highs in the low/mid 80s.

Tonight mostly cloudy with a few showers around, lows near 70.

Tuesday mostly cloudy, becoming windy with scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. highs near 80.

Storm chances end in the evening, then partial clearing overnight. Lows cooler in the low 60s.

Wednesday clearing, breezy and cooler. highs in the low-mid 70s. Wednesday night clear and chilly. Lows in the low-mid 50s..

Thursday sunny and cool. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

Friday will be partly sunny and a bit warmer. highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Christmas mostly sunny with morning lows cool near 60, then mild with a high of 79.

