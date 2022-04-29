Unsettled weather pattern through this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s and scattered rainfall closer to the coast for the morning commute. Scattered showers/storms possible through the afternoon but looks like most of the rain will push south of the viewing area by this evening.

Tomorrow and Sunday, with the front lingering across South Florida, scattered showers, and storms possible.

With an onshore flow, most of the rain taking place in the morning towards the coast and pushing west later in the afternoon, making way for drier conditions by the evening hours. However, at any time during the weekend a shower or heavy downpour could push in.

Early next week, highs in the low 80s, drier air pushes in and our rain chances go down. Rain chances increase by the middle of next week.

