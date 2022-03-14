Unsettled weather pattern through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, cool and brisk with temperatures running in the 60s and 70s towards the coast and 50s inland. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s, mainly dry with low humidity.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 80s, scattered showers and storms developing around the lake for the afternoon, then pushing towards the coast for the evening. The SPC has placed the entire viewing area under a level 1/5 threat for severe storms.

Wednesday, highs in the mid-80s with another round of scattered PM showers and storms. Some of those storms around Okeechobee, Indian River, St. Lucie and parts of Martin County could be severe.

Keeping it unsettled through the end of the work week as a weak front moves in. Showers and storms possible with highs in the mid-80s.

For the weekend, highs in the mid-80s, another front tries to move in, trapping in moisture. Scattered showers and storms linger in the forecast.