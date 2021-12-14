Watch
Unsettled weather over the next couple of days

Posted at 5:29 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 05:29:25-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s toward the coast and upper 60s inland. Some patchy fog in some spots and rain moving in from offshore. This afternoon, a trough will help generate more showers and some heavy downpours throughout the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-upper 70s, a mix of sun and clouds and more on and off rainfall with breezy winds.

Thursday-Friday, a bit drier with only a slim chance for some quick-moving showers. Highs in the low 80s. Staying breezy.

For the weekend, a front approaches and stalls out across N. Florida, increasing rain chances. Highs in the low 80s.

Models hinting at a cold front moving in possibly by Tuesday.

