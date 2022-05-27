Unsettled weather over Memorial Day weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with a few spotty showers for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, scattered showers and storms possible then moving west by the early evening hours.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Mainly dry to start off the day, then showers and storms increasing for the afternoon and evening hours.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday and Monday (Memorial Day), highs in the upper 80s, with more of an onshore flow developing across the area. Under this weather pattern, we typically see rain in the morning - early afternoon near the coast, then rain/storms push towards the lake by the late-afternoon. Models showing some Saharan dust moving in by Sunday and Monday, so we'll drop rain chances a little on those days.

Early next week, highs in the mid-upper 80s. The onshore weather pattern continues. Coastal rain in the morning, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.