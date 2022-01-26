Watch
Unsettled day with scattered showers and some storms

Posted at 5:30 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 05:30:49-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, much warmer than yesterday morning with temperatures running in the 60s-low 70s. Spotty showers possible for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 70s, a mix of sun and clouds and scattered on-and-off showers and some afternoon storms possible.

Tomorrow-Friday, highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny and some spotty showers throughout the day.

Saturday, rainfall possible in the morning as a cold front moves in, then drying out throughout the afternoon. A chilly day in store with highs only in the low 60s. With the winds picking up, it will feel even cooler.

Sunday-Monday, morning temperatures down to the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s with sunny skies.

Tuesday, a little warmer with highs in the 70s with some showers.

