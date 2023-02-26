Unseasonably warm weather through the upcoming week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Things remain status quo through the upcoming week.

Be prepared for another toasty day at the Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival and the final round of the Honda Classic!

The weather remains on autopilot with a large, strong high pressure centered near Cuba keeping it dry, very warm, and mostly sunny.

We'll take a run at daily record highs each day this week as we close out February and say hello to March soon.

Stay hydrated out there and have the sunblock ready too as it'll feel more like May than February.

No major issues expected for the boaters and beachgoers through much of the week, however the surf might become a little bumpier the next few days which will increase the risk of rip currents.

You're probably wondering, when is the next cold front coming?

It looks like a change to cooler with a few showers could arrive next weekend with models indicating a weak cold front moving in or near us then.

In the meantime, look for unseasonably warm and dry weather to prevail through at least Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: SW/E 10

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, mild. Patchy fog inland late. Lows: Mid 60s (cooler inland) Winds: Light

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, near record temperatures. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SSW 10-15

