Unbelievably pleasant weekend weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Whether you are a resident or from out of town, Florida is showing off this weekend.

Temperatures will be more comfortable in the upper 80s for highs and featuring lower humidity.

The lower humidity is due to a cold front that swept south on Friday.

A few isolated showers can't be ruled out, especially from morning into the afternoon.

Others that remain dry will enjoy some cloud cover featuring a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday will be a similar setup with more sunshine. High temperatures in the upper 80s again with lower humidity.

The extremely pleasant weather pattern will not last long.

Starting Monday humidity increases and storm chances do too. Afternoon scattered storms return and high temperatures increase to the lower 90s.

Keep the rain gear on standby for most of next week due to a low pressure and stationary boundary.

Rain chances look to be highest between Tuesday and Thursday. There is the potential for a few strong storms in the forecast.

Make sure to check back each day for the appropriate timing of these storms.