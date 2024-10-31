TROPICS: Chance of development for this area increasing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As we head into the final official month of hurricane season, conditions remain favorable in the Caribbean for tropical development.

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday has highlighted the central and western Caribbean for potential development over the weekend or even next week. The chance for development has increased to 50% over the next seven days.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

"The thinking is that some of this bubbling here, some activity north of Panama, could eventually become a disturbance. Maybe something a little stronger. But there's a lot of disagreement between all the forecast models," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

Until something forms, we won't know if it will have any potential impacts to South Florida or the state in general.

In addition, an area of unsettled weather producing showers and cloud cover across parts of the Greater Antilles, including Puerto Rico, has not been highlighted yet by the NHC, but Correa said it's something to keep an eye on.

"It could track westward and maybe further organize. Or, at least some of the moisture from that will eventually make its way over us early next week," Correa said.

WPTV

For now, the WPTV First Alert Weather forecast early next week calls for passing showers Monday, scattered showers on Election Day with a 40% chance of rain, and morning showers on Wednesday.