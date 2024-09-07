Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: Here's what's happening with these 2 tropical developments

Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the peak hurricane season is only days away, there are two areas of interest we're watching in the tropics.

The first area of disturbance is moving over the Yucatan Peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico.

1.png

This area of disorganized thunderstorms will start to move northwestward and has a 60% chance of forming in the next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The second system in the central Atlantic has a minimal chance of any development, with the National Hurricane Center giving the system a 30% chance of formation.

Tropical Outlook-Auto.png

It looks quite unfavorable and it tracks towards the windward islands, but we will continue to monitor the system.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Swell slowly fades this weekend

James Wieland