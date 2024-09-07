TROPICS: Here's what's happening with these 2 tropical developments

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the peak hurricane season is only days away, there are two areas of interest we're watching in the tropics.

The first area of disturbance is moving over the Yucatan Peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico.

This area of disorganized thunderstorms will start to move northwestward and has a 60% chance of forming in the next week.

The second system in the central Atlantic has a minimal chance of any development, with the National Hurricane Center giving the system a 30% chance of formation.

It looks quite unfavorable and it tracks towards the windward islands, but we will continue to monitor the system.