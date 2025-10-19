Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Watching Invest 98 near the Caribbean

It’s a quieter morning across the tropics, but there’s still plenty happening out over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave, including one near the eastern Caribbean that could gradually develop later this week.

The tropical wave east of the Windward Islands is currently tagged as Invest AL98. It’s moving quickly to the west at about 20 to 25 miles per hour and producing widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Some gusty winds, up to around 35 mph, have been observed on its northern side. While the system is not expected to organize much in the next couple of days, conditions could become more favorable for development once it reaches the central Caribbean mid to late week.

It will be tough for the system to further develop as it battles a lot of wind shear in the Gulf and Caribbean.

Overall, there are no threats to Florida at this time. The WPTV First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor conditions closely as we move through the week

