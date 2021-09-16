Two tropical waves likely to develop this week as a third moves into the Atlantic

Nicholas continues to produce heavy rainfall across parts of LA, MS and AL and the Panhandle. 2-5" of rainfall possible with isolated amounts up to 8" possible.

A broad low SSE of the Outer Banks of North Carolina has a high chance of formation. A Tropical Depression could form in the next day or so. Computer models keep this away from the U.S. but high surf possible later this week.

A wave coming off the coast of Africa has a low chance of development.

Another wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development in the next 2 days. Next name on the list is Odette.