Watch
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Two tropical waves likely to develop this week as a third moves into the Atlantic

items.[0].videoTitle
Another wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development in the next 2 days.
Posted at 5:29 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 05:29:42-04

Nicholas continues to produce heavy rainfall across parts of LA, MS and AL and the Panhandle. 2-5" of rainfall possible with isolated amounts up to 8" possible.

A broad low SSE of the Outer Banks of North Carolina has a high chance of formation. A Tropical Depression could form in the next day or so. Computer models keep this away from the U.S. but high surf possible later this week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A wave coming off the coast of Africa has a low chance of development.

Another wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development in the next 2 days. Next name on the list is Odette.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018