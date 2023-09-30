Watch Now
Two tropical storms in the Atlantic will stay away from the United States

Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Storm Rina will pose no threat to land
Computer models keep Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Storm Rina away from land
Posted at 4:58 AM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 04:58:37-04

Tropical Storm Philippe has winds of 50 m.p.h and is moving south-southwest at 5 m.p.h.

It will start to curve away from the Northern Leeward Islands early next week and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center suggesting it will remain a hurricane as it pushes into the Central Atlantic.

Computer models keep Tropical Storm Philippe away from land.

Tropical Storm Rina has winds of 50 m.p.h and is moving west-northwest at 10 m.p.h.

On this track, it's expected to stay away from land and eventually weaken to a post-tropical or remnant low by early next week.

