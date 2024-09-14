TROPICS: Will we see Helene this weekend?

We have Tropical Storm Gordon that will be a "Fish" storm in the Atlantic. It has its name due to the nature of the path it will take and likely circulate around itself.

Gordon does not pose a threat to land. It is more of a concern for carrier ships in the Atlantic.

In addition to Gordon, we could see Helene form this weekend. There is a strong area of low pressure that is off the coast of the Carolinas. This low pressure is continuing to strengthen and winds are slightly picking up.

If this trend continues, we can expect to see our next named storm over the weekend. It looks to travel northward through the Carolinas and Virginia.

This will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to the Mid-Atlantic.