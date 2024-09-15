TROPICS: Where is our next named storm?

An area of low pressure remains off the coast of the Carolinas. This system continues to strengthen and will likely become our next named storm.

Helene is the next name on our list. Although I expect this to be a short lived storm if it does become organized enough to earn a name.

The low pressure system will organize this Sunday and Monday and start to shift northward through the Mid-Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Gordon continues to circulate in the central Atlantic. It is predicted to weaken to become a tropical depression later today.

Gordon doesn't pose a threat to land. At one point it was expect to find strength to come a tropical storm, but now that is looking unlikely.

It will fall apart in the Atlantic over the coming days.