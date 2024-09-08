Watch Now
TROPICS: When will we have our next named system?

We have 3 areas of interest that we are watching.

The first is in the Gulf of Mexico. This has a high probability of seeing tropical development within the next week.

It will start to slowly churn northward towards Texas by the middle of this upcoming week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

It appears that it will move across southeastern Texas and Louisiana by the end of next week.

This system could produce 3-5" of rainfall across the Texas, Louisiana Gulf coast.

The two other areas of interest are in the Atlantic Basin. Both areas are circulating near each other and likely fighting for similar energy. They are both highlighted with a moderate chance of development.

Conditions for the system closer to the central Atlantic look a bit more favorable than the other off of Africa.

There is a lot to be determined within the week for these 2 areas of disorganized thunderstorms.

