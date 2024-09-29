TROPICS: When can Florida expect their next system?

Starting with the area of concern in Central America, it has a moderate chance of development in the next week.

We could likely see tropical development in the next week or more as this area of low pressure moves northward nearing the Gulf.

In the Gulf, there are more favorable conditions to allow for development of a storm.

Right now, this is not in the near future, but we will continue to monitor the progress of this system as it tracks through Central America.

There is also a area of interest that is following a similar track to Tropical Storm Joyce, which is in the almost central Atlantic Ocean.

This has a high probability of development, which can likely be Kirk as our next name on the list.

Tropical Storm Joyce begins to weaken today as it turns north in the Central Atlantic and doesn't pose a threat to land.

Hurricane Isaac is also weakening and doesn't threaten any land either. This is starting to bend slightly eastward, just north of Europe.