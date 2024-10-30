TROPICS: What's going on with this area in the Caribbean?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Conditions in the Caribbean will be favorable for tropical development over the next couple weeks as we head into the last official month of hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center is giving a medium chance for something to form in the next seven days. WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist James Wieland said it's still too early to tell if there will be any impacts to Florida other than the continuation of the winds we currently have.

"The area in the Caribbean Sea, that area right now, there's nothing. But, maybe in the next couple of days or three days or so, there's gonna be an area of low pressure that develops in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Drifts slowly towards the Greater Antilles," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

Wieland added that the latest model runs have been backing off a bit, just spinning up a few weak systems that stay well to out south.

The GFS American model, for instance, is showing weak circulation that would move into the Greater Antilles by early next week, not getting close to Florida, Correa said.

"That's some good news. Of course, we'll have to watch it. Certainly for the islands, they should keep a close watch," Correa said.

The Atlantic hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.