TROPICS: What could impact us next week?

An area of low pressure is moving into the Gulf this week.

This could see further tropical development as it moves north of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Current models predict this system will move through the Florida Panhandle and into the southeastern United States by the end of the upcoming work week.

We will monitor this progress closely.

As for South Florida, this low pressure will start to impact us by the end of this upcoming work week.

Storm chances will increase as it nears us here. We are not expecting anything severe at this moment.

