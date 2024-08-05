TROPICS: We've got a new tropical wave we're watching

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The tropics remain active on Monday.

Not only has Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region, but now the WPTV First Alert Weather team is watching another tropical wave in the Atlantic.

This wave is moving west-northwest and will head into the Caribbean Sean over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center said the area of unsettled weather has a 10% chance of development over the next two days and a 30% chance over the next seven.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said any development will be slow, and this wave could become better organized by late week in the western Caribbean Sea.

But regardless of development, Correa said this system will stay well south of Florida.