TROPICS: Wave off African coast now at medium chance for development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a tropical wave off the western coast of Africa that is producing disorganized storms in the eastern Atlantic.

This system now has a 40% chance of formation within the next seven days, as environmental conditions will be conducive for development.

It's still too early to tell exactly where this storm will go, but it is important to have your hurricane plan finalized, as we are at the peak of the storm season.

