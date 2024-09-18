TROPICS: Watching the Gulf for potential storm

There are two areas the Hurricane Center is watching.

One in the Gulf of Mexico. For now it has a low chance of developing into a Tropical Depression or Storm.

However, longer range models do spin up a Hurricane in about a weeks time. Some models do take that system towards Florida's west coast.

Some take it towards Mexico. So it's still very early, but an area to watch!

Out in the Atlantic...what used to be Gordon, is slowly pushing to the north.

It may redevelop in the next several days. Either way it is not a threat to any land.

