Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: Watching the Gulf for potential storm

46456986-WEB_Tropical Outlook-AUTO.png
WPTV
46456986-WEB_Tropical Outlook-AUTO.png
Posted

There are two areas the Hurricane Center is watching.

One in the Gulf of Mexico. For now it has a low chance of developing into a Tropical Depression or Storm.

However, longer range models do spin up a Hurricane in about a weeks time. Some models do take that system towards Florida's west coast.

Some take it towards Mexico. So it's still very early, but an area to watch!

Out in the Atlantic...what used to be Gordon, is slowly pushing to the north.

It may redevelop in the next several days. Either way it is not a threat to any land.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Swell continues but fades

James Wieland