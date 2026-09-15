TROPICS: Watching Atlantic system for tropical development, no threat to Florida

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a low pressure system in the Atlantic that may gradually develop mid-week, but poses no direct threat to Florida.

An elongated area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the central subtropical Atlantic, east southeast of Bermuda.

Conditions are currently unfavorable for development in the next two days due to strong upper level winds. However, the system will slowly move west-northwest where it is forecast to enter a better environment for a tropical depression to form.



The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 40% chance of developing within the next 7 days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Despite no current threats, we still have half the hurricane season to get through.

This is the longest the Atlantic has gone in a season without a hurricane forming, since the use of satellites in 1966.

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.