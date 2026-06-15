TROPICS: Watching an area for potential development near Texas coast

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching an area of low pressure located near Northeastern Mexico that continues to produce disorganized, thunderstorm activity.

The low is forecast to drift north over southern Texas before re-emerging in the golf late Tuesday or Wednesday where conditions may support tropical development around midweek.

Regardless, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and gusty winds are possible across southeastern Texas through the Louisiana coast this week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical formation chances in the next 48 hours are 20%

Tropical formation chances in the next 7 days are 30%

The first named storm of the season will be Arthur.