Tropics Update: 30% Chance of Formation in the Atlantic

The Atlantic tropics could see a brief uptick in activity later this week as forecasters monitor an area of potential development over the western Atlantic, northeast of the Bahamas.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), an area of low pressure is expected to develop along a weakening frontal boundary a few hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas over the next couple of days. As this system gradually organizes, it could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the latter half of the week.

At this time, development is expected to be slow, and conditions are not particularly favorable for significant tropical organization. The NHC currently gives the disturbance a near 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 30% chance over the next seven days.

Environmental Conditions and Development Potential

One factor worth monitoring will be the system's ability to separate from the weakening frontal boundary. Since this disturbance is expected to originate from a frontal feature, any initial organization would likely be more characteristic of a subtropical system rather than a traditional tropical cyclone.

Whether the disturbance can develop a more organized circulation will depend on its interaction with the surrounding atmospheric environment and its ability to maintain persistent convection near the developing low-pressure center.

Even if some subtropical characteristics develop, significant strengthening is not currently anticipated.

Forecast Track and Impacts

Over the coming days, the developing low is expected to drift across the western Atlantic before eventually turning eastward or northeastward. By the weekend, the system is forecast to encounter increasingly unfavorable environmental conditions, which should limit any additional development.

At this time, there are no indications of a significant direct threat to the southeastern United States or the Bahamas from this particular disturbance.

Bottom Line

While the Atlantic hurricane season is approaching its conclusion on November 30, the western Atlantic remains an area worth monitoring for occasional late-season development.

The current forecast suggests this disturbance will remain relatively weak and has only a low probability of becoming a subtropical or tropical cyclone. Nevertheless, additional organization cannot be completely ruled out, and forecast trends will need to be monitored throughout the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

