TROPICS: Tropical Storm Rafael is in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Rafael will indirectly impact the southeast of Texas and southern Louisiana this weekend.

The tropical moisture will lead to rainfall totals near 3-6 inches possible in some locations.

Rafael will bring flooding concerns in those areas this weekend.

It is currently positioned in the northern Gulf waters, which is an unfavorable location for any tropical system.

The waters are much cooler and there is a lot of wind shear that will help weaken Rafael.

It will start to dip southward returning near the Bay of Campeche and Yucatan Peninsula.

The area will see increasing rain chances starting Wednesday.

Rafael will have already broken down into a tropical depression by Sunday afternoon and will continue to weaken into a strong low pressure system.