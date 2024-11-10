TROPICS: Tropical Storm Rafael and a tropical wave

Tropical Storm Rafael continues to weaken in the Gulf of Mexico.

It will likely become a tropical depression by later this Sunday afternoon.

The remnants of Rafael will continue to track southward towards the Bay of Campeche and bring rain to those locations in Mexico.

There is a weak tropical wave in Bahamas.

This wave will have an impact on our area of South Florida come Monday.

Increasing humidity and rain chances are expected Monday and Tuesday.