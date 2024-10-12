TROPICS: Tropical Storm Leslie and an area of interest

We have Tropical Storm Leslie, which will continue to travel towards Europe and weaken to a low pressure system by late tonight into Sunday morning.

In addition to Leslie, there is an area of moderate interest off the west coast of Africa.

This has a 40% chance of development in the next 7 days.

We look to stay well protected from this low pressure system due to a few factors.

The first is our cold front this upcoming workweek will help absorb any tropical development.

Secondly, a high pressure system will build in behind the cold front and act as almost a blockade. This will be the second feature to protect us from the disturbance off the west coast.

I don't foresee it making it too far across the Atlantic.