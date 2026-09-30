TROPICS: Tropical Storm Hanna churns in open Atlantic waters

With two months left in the Atlantic Hurricane Season, still no hurricane in sight as nothing is expected to develop through the first week of October.

There is a solo storm out in the open Atlantic waters, Tropical Storm Hanna. It will not impact land and could become post-tropical later in the day.

WPTV

While it is is possible to go this hurricane season without a hurricane, it hasn't happened since satellites began detecting the Atlantic waters.

Regardless, we will continue to keep an eye on the tropics through the rest of the season.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide