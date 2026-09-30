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TROPICS: Tropical Storm Hanna churns in open Atlantic waters

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WPTV
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With two months left in the Atlantic Hurricane Season, still no hurricane in sight as nothing is expected to develop through the first week of October.

There is a solo storm out in the open Atlantic waters, Tropical Storm Hanna. It will not impact land and could become post-tropical later in the day.

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While it is is possible to go this hurricane season without a hurricane, it hasn't happened since satellites began detecting the Atlantic waters.

Regardless, we will continue to keep an eye on the tropics through the rest of the season.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

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