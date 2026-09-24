TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fay reforms, watching area near Cape Verde

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area for possible tropical development as well as Tropical Storm Fay which is back after reforming in the central Atlantic.

Tropical storm Fay is currently moving west and is expected to slow down over the next few days. Slight strengthening is possible over the next day or so with gradual weakening after. There are no watches or warnings in effect as it will not affect land.

WPTV

Meanwhile, in the far eastern tropical Atlantic low has formed near the Cape Verde Islands a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm possible could form Friday.

However, strong upper-level winds will limit the opportunity for further development over the weekend. Heavy rains and gusty winds are possible for the Cape Verde Islands through the weekend.

CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT IN THE NEXT TWO DAYS: 70%

CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT IN THE NEXT 7 DAYS: 70%

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide