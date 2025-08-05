Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Dexter moves east, 2 other areas being monitored by NHC

Tropical Storm Dexter is continuing to move away from the United States, staying over the open waters of the north Atlantic until it becomes extra-tropical.
An area off the Georgia coast is highlighted with a low chance to form as low-pressure develops off an old frontal boundary in a few days. It could become tropical as it moves into the Carolinas on Sunday.

A tropical wave that came off the coast of Africa is highlighted with a medium chance to develop in the long term. A tropical depression could form over the weekend from this wave as it moves across the tropical Atlantic. Right now, it's too early to tell exactly where it will go and how strong it will get.

