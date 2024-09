There are 3 waves that we're watching. For now, all have low chances of developing into either a tropical depression or storm.

One wave is near Jamaica and heading towards the Yucatan peninsula.

Has a 30% chance of development.

A second wave is moving towards the Leeward Islands. Battling lots of headwinds. 10% chance of development.

And the third wave is near the Cabo Verde Islands. This one too has a low chance of developing.

