TROPICS: Tropical Depression Edouard over Texas, significant flash flooding possible

Tropical Depression Edouard has weakened to a tropical depression as it tracks inland over Texas Wednesday morning, moving northwest at 8 mph with 35 mph sustained winds.

WPTV

Heavy rain will impact East Central Texas through Southwest Louisiana through Thursday morning. There is potential for significant flash flooding across the region, including a moderate risk of flash flooding today.

The storm made landfall after 2 p.m. Tuesday near Johnson Bayou with 60 mph winds.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Storm Edouard was the fifth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. None of the season’s first five named storms have reached hurricane strength.

No other tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.