TROPICS: Tracking 2 areas with low chance of development

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking two areas of potential development in the Atlantic— both which will not affect the U.S.

The first is a weak area of low pressure over the central Atlantic, a few hundred miles east southeast of Bermuda. Development, if any, will be slow as it drifts west-southwest through Sunday before turning north early next week.

Chance of formation is 10% for the next two days and 20% for the next week.



TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The other area we are watching is a non-tropical low developing along a front in the northeastern Atlantic. It could separate from the front and gain subtropical or tropical characteristics this weekend while it moves at east-southeast towards Portugal and northwestern Spain. Chance of formation is 20% for the next two and 7 days. The window for development is expected to end by Sunday night as it enters an unfavorable environment.

While neither system will affect the U.S., the WPTV First Alert weather team will keep you informed if anything is worth watching.

