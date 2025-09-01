TROPICS: This could be the next named storm of the hurricane season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave that is moving off the west coast of Africa. It currently has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical system within the next week.

Most models are trending that this could become our next named system, which will be Gabrielle. The storm doesn't look to pose any direct threat to land outside of heavy rain and storms over the Cape Verde Islands.

WPTV

As we near the peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10, the breeding ground for hurricanes begins to shift towards the western Atlantic rather than watching the waves move off the Cape Verde Islands. If there are tropical waves that do form, the trend is that they turn into the central Atlantic.

WPTV

WPTV will continue to keep you informed and updated throughout the remainder of hurricane season.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

