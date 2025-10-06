TROPICS: System likely to develop in Atlantic, could approach Leeward Islands

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is continuing to track activity in the tropics.

A large area of clouds and showers has formed a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, tied to a broad area of low pressure and a tropical wave. Right now, the system is still pretty disorganized, but conditions in the atmosphere look favorable for it to slowly develop over the next few days.

Forecasters say there’s a good chance it could become a tropical depression by midweek as it moves quickly across the central tropical Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 50% chance of developing in the next two days, with a 70% chance in the next seven days.

By the end of the week, it could be getting close to the Leeward Islands, so anyone in that region should keep an eye on updates as the system develops. It's still too early to know what kind of impacts it might bring, but it’s something worth watching closely.

