TROPICS: System likely to become tropical depression or storm later today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is continuing to monitor an area of low pressure nearly halfway between Africa and the Windward Islands.

The system has become better oragnized overnight, and is expected to become a tropical depression or storm later today. The NHC says environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for the storm on Friday, likely ending its chances for development.

The NHC is giving this sysem a 90% chance of development in the next 48 hours. If it becomes a tropical storm, it would take the name Dolly. The name comes from a predetermined rotating list of names by the World Meteorological Organization.

Stay with the WPTV First Alert meteorologist team for all the latest updates on the tropics.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide