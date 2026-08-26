TROPICS: System expected to become tropical depression in the next 2 days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A low (96-L) has formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic, a few hundred miles away from the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions appear favorable for gradual development while it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The system is likely to become a tropical depression during the next few days. However, conditions could become less conducive for further development by the weekend. Several weather models have the system becoming a tropical storm.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it would take the name Dolly. The name comes from a predetermined rotating list of names by the World Meteorological Organization.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 70% chance of developing within the next two days.

The system will not impact Florida, but WPTV will continue to monitor the disturbance closely.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide