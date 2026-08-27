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TROPICS: System could become tropical depression or storm today

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it would take the name Dolly
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WPTV
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Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A low (96-L) has formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic. While it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The system has become a little more organized and a short-lived tropical depression or storm. However, beginning on Friday, further development looks unlikely as it enters a more hostile environment. There will be no direct effects to land.

Tropics

If it becomes a tropical storm, it would take the name Dolly. The name comes from a predetermined rotating list of names by the World Meteorological Organization.

The National Hurricane Center has given the chance of development 70% within the next two days.

The system will not impact Florida, but WPTV will continue to monitor the disturbance closely.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

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