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TROPICS: Sunday August 16, 2026 6am update

Atlantic quiet for now; Lala moves away from Hawaii
First Alert Forecast: Tracking Tropics Sunday morning August 16, 2026
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We have good news in the tropics this morning: there are currently no areas being monitored for tropical development across the Atlantic basin.

The National Hurricane Center's 2 a.m. Sunday outlook says tropical cyclone formation is not expected anywhere across the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea or Gulf during the next seven days.

That's a significant change from earlier in the week, when we were monitoring multiple tropical waves moving westward across the Atlantic and Caribbean.

For now, South Florida faces no immediate tropical threat, but we'll continue watching waves coming off Africa as we move deeper into August and closer to the climatological peak of Atlantic hurricane season.

Quick check on Lala

The Pacific has been a much different story.

Hurricane Lala made an extremely close pass near Hawaii's Big Island Saturday, producing damaging winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous surf.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Lala is expected to continue moving away from the Big Island, but heavy rainfall, flooding and mudslides along with dangerous surf remain concerns across portions of the Hawaiian Islands as the system progresses westward.

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