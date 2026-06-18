TROPICS: Remnants of Arthur causes flooding across the Deep South

Our first named storm of the season formed Wednesday and a few hours later made landfall in Texas. While it is now a post-tropical system, it will still be a big rain maker for the Deep South with life-threatening flooding likely and the possibility of tornadoes through the next two days.

Over 8 inches of rain has already fallen in Louisiana and Mississippi in the last 24 hours. With the highest rain totals expected between 10-15 inches with the potential of isolated higher amounts.

WPTV

The remnant low continues to move northeast. It is forecast to move off in the Atlantic Friday, where there could be some subtropical or tropical development through Saturday in the western Atlantic. However, chances are low at 10%. It will no longer be a threat to the US at that time.

If it were to re-develop, it would still use the name Arthur.

wptv

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

While the tropical system will not impact South Florida directly, it serves as another reminder that the Atlantic hurricane season is underway.

