TROPICS: NHC tracking Invest 92-L, another system forms off African coast

The National Hurricane Center says that this system has an 80% chance of developing within the next 48 hours as it continues moving west-northwest at 10-15 mph.
Tropics Sept. 16, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A large area of showers and storms in the central Atlantic, Invest 92-L, is showing signs of organization. The National Hurricane Center says that this system has an 80% chance of developing within the next 48 hours as it continues moving west-northwest at 10-15 mph. The next name on the list is Gabrielle.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Further east, a tropical wave has just moved off the coast of Africa. While it’s producing showers and thunderstorms, development with this system is expected to be slow. Some gradual organization is possible later this week as it tracks westward across the Atlantic.

At this time, neither system poses a direct threat to Florida or the Caribbean; however, the peak of hurricane season is upon us, and conditions are favorable for further development. We’ll continue to track both systems closely and bring you updates.

James Wieland