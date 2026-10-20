TROPICS: NHC monitoring offshore system for possible subtropical or tropical development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low off the eastern U.S. coast for possible subtropical or tropical development later this week.

The non-tropical area of low pressure is located a few hundred miles offshore of North Carolina and currently remains attached to a frontal boundary. As it moves slowly north-northeast over the Gulf Stream, it could gradually lose its frontal features. The window of opportunity will end later this week as the system accelerates away from the East Coast and environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for subtropical or tropical development.

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Regardless of whether the system develops, impacts are expected along parts of the northeastern U.S. coastline, including strong winds, coastal flooding and dangerous surf during the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 30% chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical system in the next 2 days and a 40% chance over the next seven days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide