TROPICS: NHC monitoring disturbance in eastern Atlantic with low chance to develop

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic Ocean that currently has a low chance of development.

According to an advisory early Monday morning, an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms.

WPTV

Forecasters said environmental conditions are only marginally favorable for development in the short term as the system is moves slowly northward to north-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are expected to become too strong for further organization after the next day or two.

The NHC gives this disturbance a 20% chance of tropical development through the next 48 hours.

No impacts to Florida or the United States were mentioned in the latest advisory.

The WPTV First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates as new information becomes available.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

