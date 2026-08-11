TROPICS: Atlantic hurricane season heats up as NHC tracks 2 areas of development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic hurricane season is getting busier as the National Hurricane Center monitors two areas of potential development— including one area with a high chance.

While none of these systems currently pose a threat to Florida or the United States, WPTV will monitor them over the coming days as we enter the busiest stretch of hurricane season.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

An area of low pressure is continuing to move west over the central tropical Atlantic. The disturbance is expected to enter a more supportive environment for development midweek. This system has an increasing chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next seven days as it moves west across the central tropical Atlantic late this week.

Regardless of development, at this time, weather models have the disturbance curving away from the United States.

There is also a small chance of tropical development with a disturbance near Bermuda. It is expected to dissipate quickly as it moves east over cooler ocean waters by mid-week. It has a 10% chance of development over the next two and seven days.

While there are no immediate concerns, this increase in tropical activity is not unusual. Climatologically speaking, the Atlantic hurricane season ramps up quickly during August and reaches its peak around September 10.

This serves as a reminder that now is an excellent time to review your hurricane plan, check your emergency supplies, and make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

The WPTV First Alert Weather Team will continue monitoring the tropics around the clock and provide updates if any system begins showing signs of becoming a concern for South Florida.