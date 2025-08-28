Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: New tropical wave to keep an eye on

As of now formation chances are only about 20% during the next 7 days
Tropics update Aug. 28, 2025
WPTV
Tropics update Aug. 28, 2025
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the coast of Africa during the second half of the weekend.

Slow development is possible next week as it moves west-northwest at 15-20 mph.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The water is kind of chilly out there though, so we'll see. As of now formation chances are only about 20% during the next 7 days.

Elsewhere, it's very quiet out there. We are getting close to the peak of hurricane season though so things should start heating up soon.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Erin's swell ends, Atlantic taking a break

James Wieland