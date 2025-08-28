TROPICS: New tropical wave to keep an eye on

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the coast of Africa during the second half of the weekend.

Slow development is possible next week as it moves west-northwest at 15-20 mph.

The water is kind of chilly out there though, so we'll see. As of now formation chances are only about 20% during the next 7 days.

Elsewhere, it's very quiet out there. We are getting close to the peak of hurricane season though so things should start heating up soon.