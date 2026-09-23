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TROPICS: Monitoring two areas for tropical development, including former Tropical Storm Fay

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WPTV
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Posted

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two areas for potential tropical development.

The first is an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic that was formerly Tropical Storm Fay. The low is showing a little more shower activity this morning. As it moves west over the next couple of days, significant redevelopment of the system is unlikely due to strong upper level winds.
CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT IN THE NEXT TWO DAYS: 20%
CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT IN THE NEXT 7 DAYS: 20%

Tropics
A tropical wave has emerged off the west coast of Africa. An area of low pressure could form in the next day or so and become a short-lived, tropical depression by Friday.

However, strong upper-level winds will limit the opportunity for further development over the weekend. Heavy rains and gusty winds are possible for the Cabo Verde Islands through the weekend.

CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT IN THE NEXT TWO DAYS: 30%
CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT IN THE NEXT 7 DAYS: 40%

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

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